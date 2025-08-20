Awareness prog on parthenium mgmt

KANUBARI, 19 Aug: An awareness programme was organized at St Savio Senior Secondary School here on Tuesday by the Longding Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) to sensitize the students to the hazards of parthenium and the importance of its management.

The programme was organized as part of the 20th Parthenium Awareness Week, which is being observed across the country from 16 to 22 August by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research to highlight the ill-effects of the invasive weed Parthenium hysterophorus and to promote its effective management.

During the programme, KVK Head Dr Utpal Kumar Bhattacharyya elaborated the harmful effects of parthenium, including skin allergy, respiratory problems, and its invasive nature which suppresses the growth of other plant species, thereby posing a serious threat to biodiversity.

He also explained different control methods – mechanical, chemical, and biological – with special emphasis on the use of the bio-control agent Zygogramma bicolorata.

Agronomy Chief Technical Officer Kiran Kumar Singh explained the origin of parthenium and elaborated its modes of propagation and rapid spread. He emphasized how this invasive weed quickly colonizes both agricultural and non-agricultural lands, thereby reducing crop productivity and causing severe ecological imbalances.

Agricultural extension scientist Dr B Shrishailam encouraged the students to become ambassadors of change by educating their parents and neighbours about the weed, thereby strengthening the mission of achieving a parthenium-free environment.

As part of the programme, informative wall posters on parthenium management were distributed and displayed at the school and in Kanubari town to create mass awareness.