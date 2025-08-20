Foundation marks second anniv in service of CwSNs

PASIGHAT, 19 Aug: The H-Spring Foundation celebrated its second foundation day with great enthusiasm and fervour at Diking here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

The foundation is a non-profit organization working for children with special needs (CwSNs), with services such as rehabilitation, counselling, therapies and special education.

East Siang DC Sonalika Jiwani, who attended the event, congratulated the H-Spring Foundation team, led by its chairperson Oimang Megu, and lauded it for working with yeoman spirit for CwSNs to foster their development and wellbeing.

The DC underscored the importance of early intervention, adding that collective effort by parents, teachers and therapists would “truly empower our children.”

Megu informed the gathering about the centre and its journey, its achievements, and the challenges ahead. She highlighted the objective of inclusive education for CwSNs, which, she said, helps in designing auditory, visual and tactile learning.

Dr Kapong Modi (PT) delivered a presentation on the areas that the foundation is active in, such as early intervention, health and rehabilitation, legal awareness programmes, counselling, community engagement, and facilitating internship to postgraduate students of the social works department of the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU).

The centre is rendering services to students with disabilities such as autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit hyperactive disorder, speech and language disorder, cerebral palsy, global development disorder, speech and language disorder, Down’s syndrome, intellectual and learning problem, and other neurological problems.

APU Social Work HoD Dr Menuka Kadu spoke on the significance of change in social attitude by focusing on the abilities of CwSNs, rather than on their disabilities.

The celebration witnessed colourful events, with children performing group dances, poem recitation, and fancy dress. Prizes were also distributed. (DIPRO)