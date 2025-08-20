CM stresses on expediting clearance of critical dev projects

ITANAGAR, 19 Aug: Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized the need to expedite the clearance of critical development projects in the state while ensuring ecological balance.

The chief minister stressed the importance of public consultation “before declaration of any new protected areas,” reiterating the government’s commitment to people-centric and sustainable development, according to an official release.

He was speaking at a meeting of the State Board for Wildlife here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the board deliberated on various proposals seeking wildlife clearance for projects falling within protected areas, eco-sensitive zones, and designated wildlife corridors of the state, for subsequent recommendation to the National Board for Wildlife, the release said.

Chief Wildlife Warden N Tam highlighted the achievements of the department, and informed about the recent creation of two new wildlife sanctuaries and two community reserves in Arunachal Pradesh.

During the meeting, which was held in the conference hall of the chief minister at Niti Vihar here, the participants resolved to strike a balance between ecological preservation and developmental aspirations, ensuring that the state continues to serve as a model for conservation-led growth.

Another important point of discussion was the consideration of appointing honorary wildlife wardens under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The meeting also focused on strengthening inter-departmental coordination for effective conservation of wildlife and facilitation of developmental activities.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Wangki Lowang, MLAs Wanglin Lowangdong and Wanglam Sawin, the chief secretary, senior officials from various line departments, representatives of the Forest Department, and members of the State Board for Wildlife attended the meeting.