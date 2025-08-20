13 wrestlers from Arunachal to participate in national wrestling championship

CHIMPU, 19 Aug: Thirteen wrestlers will represent Arunachal Pradesh at the U-23 Senior Freestyle, Greco Roman Style & Women National Wrestling Championship-2025, scheduled to be held in Jharkhand from 22 to 24 August.

The team comprises four female and nine male wrestlers, the Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) informed.

Prior to the departure of the team for Jharkhand, Wrestling Association of Arunachal president Toko Tatung and SAA Chairman John Neelam interacted with the wrestlers here on Tuesday, and motivated them with words of encouragement.

Both Tatung and Neelam advised the athletes to remain confident, uphold sportsmanship, and give their best. They said that success can be achieved through strict self-discipline and focus, along with mental and physical toughness and strength.

On the occasion, the wrestlers were presented with their official track suits.

SAA Director Gumnya Karbak was also present during the interaction programme.

The team: Men’s freestyle – Jikum Riba (-57 kg), Kojo Jokhio (-61 kg), Debia Kaku (-65 kg), Giamto Hina (-70 kg); Greco-Roman style: Dari Saimon (-55 kg), Topu Game (-61 kg), Rage Yangda (-67 kg), Mayjong Tangha (-70 kg), Ether Tagru (-80 kg); Women wrestlers – Yajani Lapung (-50 kg), Sanjana Nguki (-53 kg), Dari Santi (-55 kg), Dado Aniya (-57 kg).

Dada Riba and Dari Lokam are the coaches, and Konen Kitnya is the support staffer.