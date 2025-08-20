DHTE inks MoU with NERIST 

ITANAGAR, 19 Aug: The Directorate of Higher & Technical Education (DHTE) through its statutory body, the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education, on Tuesday entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) for collaboration across disciplines to explore joint research initiatives in various engineering fields.

The MoU aims to promote student and faculty exchanges between the polytechnic institutes of the state and the NERIST, as well as curriculum development, training and capacity building, the DHTE said in a release.

“The MoU will help in addressing challenges in effective implementation of the NEP-2020, and issues related to academic bank of credits, vocational and skill development,” Higher and Technical Education Director Milorai Modi said in the release.

It will further lead to formalizing summer and winter internship for the students across institutions, conducting joint training programmes and paving the way for mentor-mentee relationship for holistic development, and strengthening of technical education in the state, Modi said.

Highlighting the importance of the MoU, Modi said, “It is not just the formalization of a document, but the beginning of a meaningful partnership – one grounded in shared values, mutual respect, and a collective vision for advancing academic excellence, research collaboration and innovation, especially in the field of technical education, with emphasis on emerging technologies.”

NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S said that “it is through such collaborations that we can create more inclusive, globally engaged learning environments for our students and scholars alike.”