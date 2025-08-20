IMC partners with pvt company to manage garbage

ITANAGAR, 19 Aug: Mayor Tamme Phassang said that the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) has partnered with a private company for long-term management of garbage.

“We have partnered with a private company that will process the garbage and convert it into charcoal,” Phassang, who along with Urban Development and ULB Minister Balo Raja inspected the upcoming ‘waste-to-charcoal plant’ site at the city dumping ground near here on Tuesday, said.

The mayor said that the IMC collects nearly 80 to 90 mts of garbage every day, and that to bring about a long-term solution to it, the IMC has partnered with the private company.

“The entire funding for the project will be undertaken by the company, while the IMC’s responsibility will be to provide basic infrastructure such as electricity supply, approach roads, and security walls,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, Phassang said, “This innovative project is a major step towards making our city clean and green. By converting waste into charcoal, the plant will not only ensure scientific waste management but also generate a useful resource, contributing to a sustainable future.”

Raja assured of the ULB’s full support to the IMC in facilitating the project.

Key stakeholders, including the UA commissioner, the UD chief engineer, the director of ULB, the IMC commissioner, the executive engineer (elect), CED, and representatives of M/s 7 Hills Nexgram, Guwahati were also present.