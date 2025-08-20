Financial inclusion camp conducted

HOLLONGI, 19 Aug: A financial inclusion camp was conducted at the Hollongi gram panchayat in Balijan block in Papum Pare district on Tuesday, with the aim of promoting financial inclusion and empowerment among the local community.

Speaking on the occasion, RBI Itanagar GM Abhijit Majumdar stressed on the importance of Re-KYC of PMJDY accounts for the purpose of keeping the accounts operative. He also dwelt on enrolment to various social security schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY), which have been brought in by the central government for the unorganized and marginalised sectors for ensuring wider coverage.

The SBI branch manager and the branch manager of Central Bank of India also addressed the gathering and cleared confusions on these schemes. The villagers were also advised to take proper care while carrying out banking through mobile and not to share OTP/PIN over the phone or open any link received through WhatsApp/SMS.

The camp saw active participation of the villagers of Hollongi gram panchayat and surrounding areas. Bankers distributed posters and brochures detailing the social security schemes, and forms for enrolment.

A total of 28 beneficiaries enrolled under the PMSBY and 22 beneficiaries enrolled under the PMJJBY.

Additionally, 20 know your customer (KYC) updates were completed.

This campaign was a part of the nationwide financial awareness saturation campaign, running from 1 July to 30 September.

The campaign seeks to achieve comprehensive coverage across all the gram panchayats in the state, ensuring that every eligible citizen can benefit from the government’s transformative schemes.