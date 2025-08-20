DTFI meeting on MRVC held

YINGKIONG, 19 Aug: The Upper Siang District Task Force for Immunisation (DFTI) meeting on the measles rubella vaccination campaign (MRVC), zero dose implementation plan (ZIP), and routine immunisation (RI) was held at the DC office conference hall here on Monday.

Chairing the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner (HQ) Naatek Nonaang commended the District Health Society for its dedication and teamwork in delivering healthcare services. He emphasized the importance of continued collaboration for better immunisation outcomes.

In her address, District Medical Officer Dr Gepeng Litin urged medical officers to ensure timely submission of micro plans and to accelerate ABHA registration. She acknowledged the efforts of MOs and field workers in achieving 85% PMJAY registration, and encouraged them to make further efforts to meet the 100% target.

DRCHO Dr Andeng Sitek outlined the significance of the review and planning process.

A key highlight of the meeting was a presentation by Dr Bijan Das from the UNICEF on the upcoming measles rubella vaccination campaign, scheduled to be held from 21 to 27 August, targeting children aged 9 months to 5 years. Dr Das also elaborated the ZIP strategy to address zero-dose children.

RI MO Dr Nabho Borang presented an overview of the district’s RI performance. Medical officers from the Tuting, Geku, Jengging and Mariyang CHCs, and Jeying and Katan PHCs shared block-wise progress reports, including the SVC 4th phase target achievements.

Additionally, DTO Dr Ahik Miyu presented the district’s progress under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, highlighting the current status and areas for improvement. (DIPRO)