Heritage photo walk organised in Ziro

ZIRO, 19 Aug: The Lower Subansiri Photography Club (LSPC), in collaboration with Saint Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ), celebrated the World Photography Day on Tuesday by organizing a heritage photo walk under the theme ‘Heritage walk’.

The event, which commenced from the Hong Dree ground in the morning, brought together photography enthusiasts from different walks of life, including students, amateur shutterbugs and professional photographers. The walk route covered Taker Lapang (Hibu) and the scenic bamboo groove at Hong village.

The objective of the walk was to capture and showcase Ziro’s rich cultural heritage through the lens, highlighting its traditions, landscapes, and way of life.

Adding charm to the event, Miss Apatani CCDFC Kago Pyanki and 8th Miss Apatani Michi Sumpi, who is also representing the district in the Kingfisher Miss Arunachal-2025, participated as models, giving photographers a chance to highlight traditional attire and cultural aesthetics through portrait photography.

The participants came prepared with cameras, lenses, and a keen eye for storytelling through images. The guided walk provided a unique platform for learning, interaction, and networking among photographers, while also promoting awareness about the cultural significance of Ziro valley.

Speaking on the occasion, LSPC president Hage Duyu expressed happiness over the enthusiastic response, and emphasized the importance of photography as a tool for preserving and promoting heritage. He encouraged participants to continue documenting Ziro’s beauty and culture for future generations.

Along with faculty members and students of SCCZ and members of the LSPC, filmmaker Tai Gungte and DIPRO (i/c) Tai Arun participated in the heritage walk as special guests.

Meanwhile, the mass communication department of SCCZ organized a photography and media literacy campaign at the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) in Boasimla in Kamle district to mark the World Photography Day.

The event aimed at promoting creativity, media literacy, and community engagement. The event was organised under the banner of the Institution’s Innovation Council, an initiative of the Ministry of Education.

A total of 36 students from GHSS Boasimla actively took part in the programme.

The outreach event comprised two technical sessions. The first, a media literacy campaign on the theme ‘Ethics in information communication technology’, was led by SCCZ Mass Communication HoD Geeta Zirdo. She exhorted the students to consume information shared through social media with caution, and advised them to carry out due diligence before circulating anything online.

The second session, on the ‘Basics of photography’, was conducted by SCCZ Mass Communication Assistant Professor Donye Natung, who introduced the participants to essential techniques and creative approaches in photography.

The sessions were designed to enhance practical skills in visual storytelling and foster responsible media practices among the students and the local community.

The media literacy campaign engaged the students in critical discussions on digital ethics, responsible use of information and communication technologies, dos and don’ts of posting on social media, and combating misinformation in today’s digital era, while the photography workshop provided participants with hands-on exposure to the technical and artistic dimensions of photography. (With DIPRO input)