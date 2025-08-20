Phamhoi Wangsu felicitated for cracking APPSCCE

KHONSA, 19 Aug: The people of Longo village, well-wishers, students, and members of various NGOs and organizations felicitated Phamhoi Wangsu, who cracked the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) 2024-25, in an impressive function here in Tirap district on Tuesday.

Wangsu, who secured the 30th rank, shared the struggles, challenges, and determination that led to her success as an entry grade officer in her very first attempt.

She advised the youths of Tirap district to focus on their studies with full dedication, emphasizing the importance of discipline. Wangsu encouraged students to pursue their chosen careers with positive energy while avoiding habits harmful to health.

She further motivated girls and women to step beyond traditional roles and actively participate in all spheres of life, including competitive examinations, sports, and extracurricular activities.

The residents of Longo village, students and well-wishers extended their heartfelt congratulations on her success, lauding her perseverance, commitment, and hard work.

Earlier, the people of the village, led by village chief Jitwang Lowang, gave Wangsu a warm reception at the Khonsa welcome gate.

The programme was attended by members of the All Tirap District Students’ Union, Nocte Women Association, Tirap Mothers’ Federation, Ranglamja Employees Association, and several community leaders. (DIPRO)