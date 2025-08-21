Prasanta Kumar Deka sworn-in as Lokayukta chairperson

ITANAGAR, 20 Aug: Retired Justice Prasanta Kumar Deka was sworn-in as the chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh Lokayukta in an impressive function in the Vivekananda Hall of Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, retired Indian administrative officer Sang Phuntsok was also sworn-in as its member.

Governor K.T Parnaik administered the oath of office to the chairperson and member of the Lokayukta.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, cabinet ministers and senior officers were present on the occasion.

Later, the Lokayukta chairperson called on the Governor.

The Governor advised the chairperson to play a proactive role in promoting transparency, ensuring public accountability and combating corruption. He emphasized that a corruption-free system is the foundation of people’s trust in governance, and institutions like the Lokayukta are key to achieving it.

During the interaction, the Governor also highlighted the essence and significance of the institution of the Lokayukta in strengthening democratic governance.

“Lokayukta is not merely a statutory body, but a moral guardian entrusted with the responsibility of upholding integrity in public life,” the Governor reminded.

Parnaik further stated that he looks forward to receiving the annual report of the Lokayukta, which he said would not only serve as a mirror to the functioning of public institutions but also guide the state in strengthening mechanisms of accountability and good governance. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)