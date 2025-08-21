APC celebrates its 10-year journey

ITANAGAR, 20 Aug: The Arunachal Photography Club (APC), in collaboration with the department of information and public relations celebrated its 10-year journey with a 3-day programme from 17 to 19 August at the State Banquet Hall here, marking the World Photography Day.

Held under the theme ‘Decade of Timeless Moments-Arunachal in Focus,’ the event brought together enthusiasts, professionals, students, and creative voices from across the state in a spirited celebration of visual storytelling.

The second day of the event kicked off with a street photography walk at Ganga Market here, encouraging participants to capture candid moments of everyday life.

The inaugural session led by organizing chairman Kamen Takam and APC president Radhe Natung highlighted the club’s decade-long journey and exhorted the young photographers to push beyond hobbies and pursue photography as a career.

APC’s founding president Hali Welly and Space Miracle Studio’s MD Allison Welly were also present.

Sharing his personal story of passion and perseverance, Welly said, “Grab your camera, explore Arunachal, and let your creativity shine.”

Workshops and discussions formed main parts of the event.

Award-winning wildlife photographer Kallol Mukherjee led an interactive session titled “Behind the Click,” stressing that creativity can begin at one’s doorstep, with Arunachal offering limitless inspiration.

A lively panel discussion on photography and self-expression, moderated by Itanagar SP Jummar Basar and ISCDCL CEO Dahey Sangno, with Welly and Mukherjee as panelists underscored that passion and purpose remain the defining elements of the craft, even in a digital age.

The photo exhibition showcased works from APC’s decade-long journey, featuring themes like culture, landscape, street, portrait and wildlife alongside IPR’s archives.

Exhibition stalls and a photography competition themed “My favourite photo” added flavour to the event, with winners recognized in both professional and amateur categories.

IPR minister Nyato Dukam, IPR secretary Nyali Ete and IPR director Gijum Tali attended the closing ceremony.

Dukam commended APC for fostering creativity and providing youth with a constructive and inspiring platform.

A documentary chronicling APC’s growth was also screened along with felicitations of former members.

Special recognition was awarded to Alisha K. Meitei, social work mobiliser of DMO ICR for her support in awareness initiatives, and MD of New Hope Foundation Rehab & Detox Centre, Tadar Hania for his contributions to drug de-addiction campaigns including collaboration with APC.

The photography awards were presented to Dr.Tarh Achi and Bali Sora in the professional category and to Tage Tajung and Tai Tadek in the amateur category.

Since its inception in 2014, APC has emerged as a vibrant creative community, nurturing talent and championing the power of photography to tell stories and connect people along with initiatives under its ‘Give back to society campaign.’