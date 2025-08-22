4 depts appear before PAC

ITANAGAR, 21 Aug: Officials of four departments- Tourism, Lottery, Science & Technology, and Public Works – appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) during its 4th sitting on Thursday to present oral evidence related to the comptroller and auditor general report.

Presided over by its chairman Dr Mohesh Chai, the PAC in its 4th sitting, convened at the Assembly conference hall here, thoroughly examined and deliberated on the evidence to determine further course of action.

PAC members present at the meeting included MLAs Wanglin Lowangdong, Topin Ete, and Toko Tatung. Also in attendance were the principal accountant general, finance commissioner, planning secretary, and Assembly officers, including APLA Secretary Tadar Meena and Additional Secretary Agaab Mossang. (Speaker’s PR Cell)