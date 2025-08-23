Guv urges priests to uphold age-old traditions

ITANAGAR, 22 Aug: Governor KT Parnaik urged indigenous priests to remain steadfast in upholding their age-old traditions while also adapting their practices in tune with the changing times.

He emphasized that rituals should be meaningful and guided by scientific reasoning, ensuring that they continue to serve society positively.

On Friday, a team of indigenous priests, led by Nangram Kani, called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan here. During the interaction, Parnaik listened to their experiences and gained valuable insights into the challenges they face.

Highlighting the importance of safeguarding cultural heritage, the governor suggested that indigenous rituals and practices must be carefully documented for future generations. “Such efforts would not only preserve the richness of tribal traditions but also strengthen the identity of the community in the face of rapid modernization,” he said.

The governor also suggested establishing an institutionalized training and teaching centre for the indigenous faiths in Arunachal Pradesh. He said that such a step would ensure the passing of sacred knowledge to future generations in a structured and sustainable way.

Describing the indigenous priests as custodians of tribal wisdom and spiritual heritage, the governor urged them to inspire people to live in harmony with nature, protecting flora and fauna, and fostering a way of life rooted in respect for the environment.

Parnaik said that the advice and guidance of priests must always be for the good of society, promoting unity, peace, and sustainable living, so that traditional values continue to remain a source of strength and pride for the people. (Raj Bhavan)