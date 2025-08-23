Teenager murdered in Nlg; two detained

NAHARLAGUN, 22 Aug: A 16-year-old boy, identified as Nitul Nath, son of Balaram Nath, an official in the Arunachal Pradesh Police, was found allegedly murdered in Dokum Colony here on Friday.

Two individuals have been detained for interrogation, and the case is under investigation, informed Naharlagun SP Dr Nyelam Nega.

The deceased’s parents and his brother were in Guwahati since July for medical reasons. The family reached Dokum Colony on Friday afternoon, and lodged an FIR at the Naharlagun police station.

The police have registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A team from the forensic science laboratory reached the site of the murder on Friday, and postmortem of the body was done on Friday itself.

The deceased was Class 9 student at Global Academy, Naharlagun.

“During the inquest, the deceased was found lying near the doorstep inside the room. Four injury marks were observed on the facial region, suspected to have been inflicted with a sharp weapon,” the police informed in a release.

“The call detail records (CDR) of the victim were requisitioned and analyzed. Interrogation of suspected individuals is underway. One person, Norbu Dawa Sona (22), a master’s 3rd semester student at Rajiv Gandhi University and a resident of Dokum Colony, has been detained for further interrogation,” the release said.