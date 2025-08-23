JNC RRC organizes mini-marathon

PASIGHAT, 22 Aug: The Red Ribbon Club (RRC) of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), in association with JNC’s NSS unit and the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society, organised a ‘Red Run’mini-marathon here in East Siang district on Friday.

A total of 70 youths participated in the mini-marathon, which was flagged off by JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh, in the presence of faculty members and NSS POs of the college.

The mini-marathon was held in two categories.

In the girls’ category, Albina Doley, Lune Pertin and Boti Gamno secured the first, second and third position, respectively.

In the boys’ category, Kiram Tekseng, Kangkilido Taku and Biky Ch secured the first, second and third position, respectively.

The winners of both the categories will represent JNC in the upcoming state level Red Run mini-marathon, scheduled to be held in Itanagar.

Dr Taloh handed over medals, cash prizes and certificates to all the winners.

JNC RRC coordinator Dr Kento Kadu highlighted the aims and objectives of organizing the Red Run mini-marathon.