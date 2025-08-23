Disaster mgmt workshop held

ANGRIM, 22 Aug: In the aftermath of the devastating landslide in Angrim village in Dibang Valley district, troops of the Indian Army’s Spear Corps, in collaboration with the District Disaster Management Authority, conducted an awareness workshop on disaster relief, humanitarian assistance, and first aid in the village on Friday.

The workshop focused on the ‘golden hour’ principle,highlighting the importance of swift action during the first hour of a disaster.

The villagers were trained to respond effectively with basic first aid and timely evacuation, empowering them to act as first responders in future calamities.