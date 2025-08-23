Parthenium Awareness Week observed

DIRANG, 22 Aug: The West Kameng Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here observed the 20th Parthenium Awareness Week from 16 to 22 August with a series of awareness and community outreach programmes aimed at sensitizing the public to the harmful impacts of Parthenium hysterophorus, a noxious and invasive weed, on human health, livestock, agriculture, and the environment.

During the weeklong programme, KVK scientists and staff reached out to schoolchildren, farmers, and the general public across various villages and institutions to spread awareness about the identification, hazards, and management practices of parthenium.

A range of activities were conducted, including training programmes, hands-on demonstrations, lectures, and community participation drives. Special emphasis was laid on educating students in schools, equipping them with knowledge to identify and eradicate parthenium in their surroundings.

Farmers were provided practical exposure on safe disposal methods, biological control measures, and eco-friendly management techniques.

In different villages, community participation drives were organized, where villagers joined hands in uprooting parthenium from public places. Demonstrations on the use of bio-control agents such as Zygogramma bicolorata (a leaf-feeding beetle) were also showcased, along with integrated weed management practices.

KVK plant protection scientist Mudang Tanahighlighted the growing threat of parthenium infestation to agriculture and human health, causing skin allergies, respiratory problems, and reduction in crop productivity. He stressed that awareness and active participation of communities are key in curbing the spread of this invasive weed.

The programme also saw active participation of line departments, local leaders, and village communities,who commended the efforts of the KVK in carrying out the campaign.

The sensitization week concluded with a pledge-taking ceremony, where participants resolved to contribute towards making their surroundings parthenium-free.

In Longding district, the Parthenium Awareness Week concluded on Friday with a series of awareness programmes organized by the Longding KVK, involving both school students and farming communities, in Kanubari block. The weeklong campaign directly engaged around 300 participants, the KVK said in a release.

On the concluding day, a special awareness programme was organized for farmers at Sangsathan village in Kanubari block. Agronomy Chief Technical Officer Kiran Kumar Singh explained field-level parthenium management techniques.