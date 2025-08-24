Khandu 2nd richest CM with assets of over Rs 332 crore

ITANAGAR, 23 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu is the second wealthiest chief minister of the country with total declared assets of Rs 332.56 crore, according to a release from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Andhra Pradesh’ Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is the wealthiest chief minister with total declared assets of Rs 931 crore, it said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with 51.93 crore declared assets is the third richest chief minister, followed by Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio with declared assets of Rs 46.95 crore at fourth.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is at ninth place with a total declared asset of Rs 17.27 crore, while his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Kongkal Sangma has a total declared asset of Rs 14.06 crore.

Tripura CM Manik Saha has total assets of Rs 13.90 crore.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the poorest chief minister with total declared assets of only Rs 15.38 lakh.

The ADR and the National Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 30 current chief ministers in state Assemblies and union territories across the nation.

The data have been extracted from affidavits filed by the chief ministers prior to contesting their last elections, the release said.