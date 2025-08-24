Khandu reaffirms inclusive development as govt’s core priority

ITANAGAR, 23 Aug: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to inclusive growth and welfare, announcing a series of measures aimed at supporting vulnerable groups, strengthening tribal identity, and promoting women-led progress in the state.

Sharing details in a post on X, the chief minister said, “Arunachal Pradesh is ensuring every section of society moves forward together.”

Among the major announcements, Khandu said, the CM’s social security scheme has already extended support to over 68,000 elderly citizens, widows and persons with disabilities, ensuring financial security for some of the most vulnerable sections of society.

Under Mission Antyodaya, the government has earmarked Rs 435 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal for holistic development in rural areas, with a focus on basic services and livelihood opportunities, the chief minister said.

Highlighting the importance of preserving indigenous heritage, Khandu announced the proposal to set up ‘gurukuls’ for communities such as the Apatani, Mishmi, Wancho, Tutsa, Sherdukpen and Sajolang, while also ensuring that tribal culture and languages are integrated into the school curriculum.

The chief minister said that the Puroik Welfare Board has been strengthened to safeguard the rights and welfare of the marginalised Puroik community.

On the economic empowerment front, he said that women’s leadership is being strengthened through the formation of 11,730 new self-help groups.

Tribal products are also being promoted under the brand ARUNima, now made available on leading e-commerce platforms to ensure wider market access, Khandu added.

In addition, the public distribution system has been fully digitised, with ePoS machines installed at over 2,000 fair price shops across the state, improving transparency and efficiency.

“From social security to women-led growth and from digital reforms to cultural preservation, every initiative is aimed at building an inclusive Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu added. (PTI)