Student leader-cum-journalist arrested in drug case

ITANAGAR, 23 Aug: The Chimpu police, acting on a tip-off, arrested two persons, identified as William Tana Tara (27), who is the research and documentation secretary of the ANSU and holds a press ID card of APN Live, along with one Biki Phukan (28), a resident of H Sector, Itanagar, on Friday.

The police intercepted a white Grand Vitara at the Chimpu check post and arrested the two individuals for involvement in drug trafficking.

The naka checking was carried out under the supervision of Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi, Itanagar PS OC Inspector N Nishant, and Itanagar SP Jummar Basar.

The police seized 10 vials (2.5 grams) of heroin, four empty vials, cash, a press ID card, and a mobile phone from the possession of Tara. The vehicle was also seized.

A case U/S 21(a)/27A/29 NDPS Act has been registered at the Chimpu police station, and investigation is ongoing to trace the wider supply chain, the police said.