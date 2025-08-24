22 students from Jang qualify for admission to Woods Park Sainik School

JANG, 23 Aug: Twenty-two students from Jang in Tawang district have qualified in the recently concluded All India Sainik School Entrance Examination and earned the opportunity to join the Woods Park Sainik School in Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu virtually interacted with the students and their parents to personally congratulate the students on their achievement. Recognizing their hard work and potential, he announced that he would personally sponsor their further studies.

A formal flag-off ceremony was held on Saturday here, where all 22 students commenced their journey to Himachal. The event was attended by Jang ADC Hakraso Kri, senior Army officers from the Baisakhi Brigade, parents of the students, and villagers.

The ADC encouraged the students to remain disciplined, sincere, and hardworking in their academic pursuits. He expressed hope that many of them would join the defence services in the future to serve the nation.

He also extended gratitude to the Indian Army, especially the Baisakhi Brigade and the Sela Warrior Battalion, for providing free coaching, guidance, and mock tests for the Sainik School aspirants.

The students’ parents and villagers conveyed their appreciation to the chief minister for sponsoring the successful students, and to the Indian Army units for their invaluable support.

Among the successful candidates, 13 students qualified for admission to Class 6 and nine students qualified for admission to Class 9.

This achievement marks a proud moment for the people of Jang and showcases the power of community effort, government support, and Army mentorship in nurturing future defenders of the nation. (DIPRO)