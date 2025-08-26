Arunachal’s Waii wins two pro MMA fights

Staff Reporter

GURGAON, 25 Aug: Arunachal’s mixed martial arts prodigy Nisham Sonam Waii won two professional fight matches in the Matrix Fight Night (MFN) contender series by defeating Manoj Ramjali of Haryana with a technical knockout in the second round of his second fight, and Ishlavath Shiva of Rajasthan by unanimous decision.

Waii was representing Arunachal and Abrasumente Club, Itanagar.

This is Waii’s first pro MMA fight out of the state. He fought his first pro fight in Aturto in Itanagar in December 2024.

The MFN is an Indian professional mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion company based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is owned and operated by Hindi film actor Tiger Shroff, his mother Ayesha Shroff, and his sister Krishna Shroff.

The promotion was founded in 2019.