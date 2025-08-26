Dere finishes 3rd in Gangtok Loop bicycle race

Staff Reporter

GANGTOK, 25 Aug: Arunachal’s ace cyclist, Tajum Dere, stood third in the Gangtok Loop 2.0 MTB XCM Race-2025, organised by the Cycling Association of Sikkim.

Dere was competing against 43 cyclists from across India in the competition.

Dere was behind first position holder Mohit Bhandari of Uttrakhand, who finished the race within 2 hours, 18 minutes and 24 seconds, and Anush Sherpa from Sikkim, who finished in 2 hours, 26 minutes, and 33 seconds, securing the second spot.

The Arunachali cyclist finished just one minute behind Sherpa, in 2 hours, 27 minutes, and 11 seconds.

The race route was Saramsa Garden-Assam Linzey-Barpepel-Nangdok-Busuk-Chongay-Rongay-Chanmari-Ganeshtok-finishing line at Sap ground in Panthang, covering 43 kilometres.