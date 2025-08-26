BSG tritiya sopan testing camp concludes

ITANAGAR, 25 Aug: The Sunday evening session of the Bharat Scouts and Guides’ (BSG) tritiya sopan testing camp at KV No 1 here was filled with energy, creativity, and teamwork.

The programme featured inspection of gadgets made by scouts and guides using bamboo sticks and ropes. Different patrols displayed their skills by preparing camp gadgets such as bridge, entrance gate, table, chair, shoe racks, fire stand, etc. The inspecting officers commended the innovative ideas and neatness of the models.

The participants assembled around a campfire, which was ceremonially lit by Tinsukia Division Scout District Commissioner Sushil Gurjur, in the presence of KV No 2 Itanagar Principal Vinay Kumar, and venue Principal Dr Ram Kumar Singh Sikarwar.

Each patrol presented lively cultural performances, including a welcome song, yoga, folk dances, folksongs and pyramid formations that entertained the audience and spread the message of discipline, patriotism, and social responsibility.

The event concluded with a motivational address by Gurjur, who praised the efforts of all scouts and guides for their discipline, creativity, and teamwork, and for the successful completion of tritya sopan testing camp.

The cultural evening not only showcased talent but also strengthened the spirit of brotherhood, cooperation, and service.