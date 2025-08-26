Massive landslide blocks BCT road

[Prem Chetry]

BOMDILA, 25 Aug: A major landslide blocked the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road near the Padma Hotel, close to Sapper Camp in Dirang subdivision of West Kameng district on Monday afternoon.

According to sources, two vehicles were severely damaged. However, no human casualties have been reported. Men and machinery have been deployed to clear the debris and restore the road.

This road is strategically significant for both civilian and military movement, as it connects to the border areas of Tawang district.

An official source stated, “Traffic may resume by tomorrow (Tuesday).”