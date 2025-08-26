DMP: NEHR urges DC to consider grievances of downstream communities

[Karyir Riba]

ROING, 25 Aug: The North East Human Rights (NEHR) has requested the Lower Dibang Valley deputy commissioner to consider the voices of the downstream communities affected by the 2,880 mw Dibang Multipurpose Project (DMP), following the DA’s rejection of permission sought by the Dibang Multipurpose Hydro Project Downstream Affected Area Committee (DMHPDAAC) for a peaceful procession and dharna last Friday.

The NEHR urged the DC to “act as a bridge between the authorities and the affected villagers, facilitating dialogue to ensure their right to be heard.”

Based on inputs received from the LDV police department, the DC had declined permission to the DMHPDAAC for conducting a peaceful procession and dharna against any attempt to divert the Rs 171 crore fund sanctioned on 24 September, 2013 via the 68th Expert Appraisal Committee (agenda 2.8, para 4), meant for downstream flood mitigation through concrete walls, to other districts.

“The prohibition of this peaceful procession appears to be a direct attempt to suppress the voices ofthousands of individuals residing downstream of the2,880 mw DMP. These affected communities have repeatedly communicated their grievances to the NHPC, the government, and local leaders, seeking safeguards against potential dangers. The 2,880 mw DMP has been marred by political conspiracies and several human rights violations over the decades, including suppression of dissent. There are numerous incidents in the past where voices of the local communities have been systematically suppressed, highlighting a pattern of disregard for indigenous rights,” wrote NEHR chairperson and advocate Ebo Mili in his letter to the DC.

Mili particularly mentioned the incident of 11 December, 2023, when the All Idu Mishmi Students’ Union (AIMSU) had publicly opposed and intended to protest against the arbitrary signing of agreements for five mega hydroelectric projects in the Dibang Valley districts. However, the student body was compelled to withdraw the protest call and cease opposition to the multiple mega dams in the region due to immense political pressure, claimed Mili.

“We request you to consider their voices and allow for peaceful expression of grievances, and engage in meaningful consultations with the villagers to address their legitimate concerns,” Mili wrote.