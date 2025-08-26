Meeting held to review preps for ZFM

ZIRO, 25 Aug: A coordination meeting with hotel and homestay owners was convened by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme here on Monday to review the preparations for the upcoming Ziro Festival of Music (ZFM), scheduled to be held from 25 to 28 September.

During the meeting, the DC underlined the importance of maintaining cleanliness, quality service, and visitor-friendly arrangements to uphold Ziro’s image as a leading cultural and tourism destination.

The DC appealed for wholehearted cooperation of the hospitality sector in providing comfortable accommodation facilities and the best hospitality to visitors and special guests.

Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra urged all hotel and homestay owners to strictly maintain Form-C records for foreign guests, emphasizing that Form-C is crucial for tracking the movement of international tourists and ensuring their safety. He also advised them to install CCTV cameras in and around their premises to strengthen security and monitoring during the festival.

ADC Hage Tarung informed that the district administration would soon issue detailed dos and don’ts for hoteliers and homestay owners. He also suggested that every accommodation unit should keep a tourist guide map of Ziro to facilitate visitors.

DTO (i/c) Khoda Yakang Millo requested all to refrain from using plastic water bottles, suggesting the use of glass bottles in keeping with the campaign for ‘Zero plastic Ziro’. She also advised them to regularly submit tourist arrival reports to the administration for better record-keeping and planning.

TDO Tai Arun requested hotel and homestay owners to update their trading and food safety licences at the earliest. (DIPRO)