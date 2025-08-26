6-month-old child dies after treatment at TRIHMS

NAHARLAGUN, 25 Aug: A six-month-old baby girl reportedly died at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here on Monday morning.

Social media is abuzz with allegations of medical negligence.

Clearing the air, TRIHMS Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Dukhum Raina termed the incident unfortunate, and offered condolences. He, however, said that “spreading false narratives is saddening.”

He requested the public to not spread false narratives after seeing viral clips.

TRIHMS Paediatric Department Associate Professor Dr Nani Tagu said that the infant girl had a history of convulsions, because of which the doctor on duty gave her anti-epileptic drug.

“The patient’s history was checked and she had fever and multiple disorders of convulsions,” he said.

Dr Tagu informed that the parents wanted to transfer the child to a hospital outside the state, “and accordingly 108 ambulances were also asked for the service.”

Doctors suggested that the child be monitored under an intensive care unit, to which the parents agreed. Dr Tagu said, “If grievances are genuine, there is always a right procedure to address grievances through the rightful authority. The child came with a serious case of convulsions, and was stable after the medication.”

The infant girl had been rushed to the emergency services at the TRIHMS on 21 August.