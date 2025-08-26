Moyong stresses on coordination between elected representatives and party workers

BASAR, 25 Aug: State BJP president Kaling Moyong emphasized the need for closer coordination between elected representatives and party workers.

Inaugurating the party’s Leparada district unit office here on Monday, Moyong called upon party workers to work tirelessly to further strengthen the party organization in the state, the state BJP informed in a release.

He urged the workers to dedicate themselves to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Moyong also highlighted the progress made in the health sector in the state. He said that the state’s advanced health facilities such as the TRIHMS and upgraded district hospitals have reduced dependence on Assam for treatment.

He further urged party workers to engage with retired officials, NGOs, and the business community to strengthen booth-level activities and door-to-door outreach “for a massive victory in the upcoming panchayat elections.”

The party’s chief spokesperson Mutchu Mithi spoke on the transformation brought by the BJP government, highlighting the improved road connectivity in regions like Roing and Basar, due to extensive road construction.

He expressed confidence that the state BJP president, with his strong vision and capability, would lead the party effectively across every corner of Arunachal Pradesh and among every section of the society.

MLAs Nyibi Dirchi and Tojir Kadu, Leparada district BJP president Jonya Basar, state BJP office bearers, including vice president Higam Loyi Angom, secretary Taring Tiri, Kisan Morcha president Gumsen Lollen, media cell convener Dolang Tako, women’s groups, party workers and public attended the programme, the release said.