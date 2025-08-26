APPSC briefs TN counterpart on reformative measures

ITANAGAR, 25 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) members and officials on Monday briefed a delegation from the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on the measures taken to revamp the APPSC, as well as the innovative ideas and practices adopted by it.

The TNPSC delegation, comprising members Fr Arockia Raj, Arulmathi and Dr R Premkumar, are currently on a two-visit to the state capital to study the best practices adopted by the APPSC in conducting recruitment examinations, according to an APPSC release.

P Priytarshini, OSD to APPSC, highlighted examination reforms, the use of technology in recruitment processes, digitization initiatives, and measures ensuring transparency and efficiency.

APPSC member Koj Tari highlighted the various measures taken to revamp the commission, as well as innovative ideas and practices adopted by it.

The TNPSC delegates also gave a presentation on the procedures and measures undertaken by the TNPSC for smooth and fair conduct of recruitment examinations.

According to the APPSC, the TNPSC team commended the innovative taken by the APPSC, particularly in the areas of answer key challenge, coding of candidates during viva voce to conceal identity, appointment of senior government officers as observers and coordinators, and PwD-friendly examination halls.

The APPSC termed the visit a crucial step towards strengthening the relationship between the two public service commissions, with focus on enhancing administrative efficiency and promoting knowledge exchange in the recruitment processes.