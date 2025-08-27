Mechukha Trout Quest ends with new national record

MECHUKHA, 26 Aug: The Mechukha Trout Quest-2025, an angling competition organised by the Tourism Department, ended on Sunday, creating a new national record for the highest number of brown trout catches in a single day.

Twenty-three anglers from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya took to the waters of the Yargyap Chu river during the angling competition. Over the course of an intense 8-hour event, they successfully caught a remarkable total of 105 trout.

This outstanding achievement highlighted the flourishing trout population in Mechukha, thanks to the dedicated conservation efforts of the local community and the skills of the anglers.

The competition dedicated itself to the principle of ‘catch and release’, ensuring that all 105 trout catches were expertly handled and successfully returned to the river.

The event celebrated the achievement of two champions, each demonstrating outstanding performance in their respective categories.

Moji Riram emerged victorious in Category 1, showcasing the largest catch of the day – a stunning trout tipping the scales at 860 gms.

Ngurang Nega emerged as the Category 2 winner, demonstrating remarkable talent with an impressive total of 26 catches.

Asiel LD Shira from Meghalaya closely trailed behind, achieving a total of 22 catches.

The winners received trophies, along with cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each. Recognition and tokens of appreciation were presented to the anglers who secured the second to fifth positions.

The event was supported by Pelagic Tribe and Outdoor Gears.

Angling expert and director of Pelagic Tribe, Derek Dsouza stated: “This year’s Mechukha Trout Quest has been a remarkable showcase of sportsmanship and a significant milestone for angling in India.”

“The remarkable achievement of 105 trout catches within a mere eight hours serves as a compelling testament to the vitality of our rivers and the effectiveness of our conservation initiatives,” Dsouza said.