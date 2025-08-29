Team inspects projects under DDUSY

DAPORIJO, 28 Aug: A project monitoring team of the state government, headed by Monitoring, Planning and Investment Director Mokir Eshi Ori, on Thursday inspected the completed and ongoing projects under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana (DDUSY) in more than 13 project sites in Upper Subansiri district.

The director, along with his official team, verified the status of projects and took detailed reports regarding income and employment generation for the beneficiaries under the DDUSY.

During the inspection, most of the beneficiaries reported that the banking sector is “very less responsive and delaying tactics is common during grant of loan amount, which sometimes discourages the local youthsand talented entrepreneurs,” the DIPRO said in a release.

The planning director said that the bankers need to “correct themselves” in the days to come. “The state government is extending 40% financial assistance, and 30% self-contribution. The banks have 30% loan component only, which also is repayable with good interest,” the director said, and stressed that banks should grant the loan amount without delay and adhere to the policy of the state government to encourage unemployment youths through the DDUSY.

The Eri-led official team members included Upper Subansiri DPO Tapak Rakmi, DACO Taw Ekke, and other officials, the DIPRO said.