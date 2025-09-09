ITANAGAR, 8 Sep: The Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP) has demanded a transparent and time-bound inquiry into the circumstances that led to the death of Bengia Ama Gora at the TRIHMS, Naharlagun.

“The probe must fix accountability and ensure justice for the victim and her family,” the party said.

Additionally, the party demanded that all the officials and medical staff responsible for her death must be held accountable for their actions.

“We urge the state government to take immediate action against those found negligent,” the party said.

Stating that the incident highlights the urgent need for improvements in healthcare infrastructure and patient safety measures in the state, the ADP urged the state government to look into the matter seriously.

Expressing condolences to the family of the 22-year-old woman, the party said: “The Arunachal Democratic Party stands in solidarity with the family of Bengia Ama Gora during this hour of grief. We believe that justice for Bengia Ama Gora must not remain an empty promise. The government must take concrete steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur, and that the people of Arunachal Pradesh have faith in the public healthcare system.”

The Human Rights of Arunachal (HRA) in a letter addressed to the chief minister demanded the removal of Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge, and job termination of the TRIHMS director, the superintendent, and all medical staff responsible for the woman’s death.

It also demanded a thorough inquiry into the matter.

“The inquiry must be time-bound, impartial, and transparent, so that justice is delivered,” HRA chairman Kipa Kaha wrote in a letter.

It stated that the incident reflects grave negligence and carelessness on the part of the doctors concerned and the staff at the TRIHMS.

“Such repeated failures clearly indicate serious lapses by the state government, particularly the minister of health & family welfare,” it said.

The organization demanded immediate compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family of the deceased to ensure their “livelihood sustainability.”

It also demanded urgent reforms in healthcare infrastructure and patient safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

“Despite huge fund allocations in the health sector under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, citizens continue to suffer due to poor facilities, lack of accountability, and negligence,” the letter read.