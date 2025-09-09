ITANAGAR, 8 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh made an early exit from the 30th Senior Women’s National Football Championship for Rajamata Jijabai Trophy 2025 after going down 0-3 against host Assam at Diphu on Monday.

Arunachal had won against Tripura in their first match and played out a goalless draw with Mizoram in the second group match.

“Despite an early exit, the spirited performance of the Arunachal women showcased their determination and fighting spirit throughout the tournament,” the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association said.