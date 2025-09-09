ZIRO, 8 Sep: In a significant step towards digital governance and environmental responsibility, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, convened a fully paperless Cabinet meeting, ‘Cabinet Aapke Dwar’, here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday.

The session was conducted using the eCabinet application, marking a progressive shift in governance practices – the first outside the state capital.

The Cabinet approved the introduction of the draft Arunachal Pradesh Urban and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the forthcoming Legislative Assembly session. In recent years, Arunachal has been experiencing rapid urbanization with 47 notified urban centres. Planning interventions are of the outmost importance to regulate haphazard growth and development through the planning process, in view of the vastness of the geographical area and accessibility of the urban towns of the state,and in order to attain the objective and vision of the state government. This bill is aimed to address these challenges.

The scheme guidelines for reform-based Part-X (Urban Planning Reforms) of the Scheme for Special Assistance to the States for Capital Investment 2025-26, at A.1 (Implementation of Town Planning Scheme (TPS)/Land Pooling Scheme), recommends for the states under ‘Category A: States without legal framework’, to achieve the formulation of an Act, rules and implementing authority with clear roles and responsibilities and to obtain capital incentives of Rs 100 crore during the current financial year 2025-26. This amendment bill will enable the state to access this resource.

Further, amendments of town and country planning Acts help to facilitate organized urban growth by allowing for new planning schemes, transferring development rights, transferring administrative authority, empowering local bodies, and ensuring compliance with national and state-level master plans and constitutional provisions like the 74th Amendment Act. These changes also help to control unauthorized development and create better, healthier, and sound environments for people to live in.

Recognising the urgent requirement for enhanced fire safety infrastructure, the Cabinet sanctioned the establishment of four new fire stations at Mebo (East Siang), Kimin (Papum Pare), Deomali (Tirap), and Lungla (Tawang). Along with these, 68 new posts were created to provide adequate manpower support. The move aims to bridge critical gaps in emergency response and ensure improved safety for residents.

The Cabinet has approved Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Property Tax Management Rule 2025,prepared by Directorate of Town Planning, Department of Urban Affairs. The property tax shall be implemented initially in all the municipal areas of the state.

The state government shall attain its goal to strengthen the urban local bodies (ULBs) by implementing decentralized measures on urban governance and empowering them to have sustainable urban growth, improve urban infrastructure and enhance fiscal autonomy of ULBs.

Thus, the implementation of property tax in urban areas, especially in the constituted municipalities of Arunachal, will enable the municipalities to generate revenue and make the municipalities independent and self-reliant.

The Cabinet also approved the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal (Control on Advertisement) Regulations, 2025, which will regulate outdoor advertising in themunicipalities. The regulation seeks to balance commercial interests with urban aesthetics and orderly development.

Further, approval was granted for amendments to the Arunachal Pradesh (Land Settlement and Records) Rules, 2012, enabling the allotment of government land on lease for agricultural, residential, and commercial purposes, as well as for industries, estates, parks, and public utilities. Lease periods will extend up to 50 years, renewable for an additional 49 years.

The Cabinet approved the amendments to the recruitment rules for the posts of art expert, finance and accounts officers/treasury officers, labour inspectors, statistical inspectors, and marketing inspectors pertaining to the Departments of Information & Public Relations, Finance, Labour & Employment, and Agriculture.

These amendments are aimed at streamlining the recruitment process, updating eligibility criteria in line with present requirements, and ensuring transparency in appointments across the departments.

The Finance Commissioner presented a comprehensive update on the state’s finances, digital receipts, and fund-release mechanisms, underscoring sustained revenue growth and faster, more transparent public financial management before the Cabinet.

Strong year-on-year gains in SOR

The state’s own revenue (SOR) has recorded healthy, broad-based growth over the last three completed years. Total SOR (achieved) rose to Rs 4,030.02 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 2,414.46 crore in 2021-22 -an increase of Rs 1,615.56 crore (66.9%). Within this, own tax revenue increased to Rs 2,819.70 crore from Rs 1,639.78 crore (+Rs 1,179.92 crore; 71.9%), while own non-tax revenue rose to Rs 1,210.32 crore from Rs 774.67 crore (+Rs.435.65 crore; 56.2%).

The SOR has recorded healthy, broad-based growth over the last nine completed years. Total SOR (achieved) rose to Rs 4,030.02 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 927.19 crore in 2015-16 – an increase of Rs3,102.83 crore (334.65%). Within this, own tax revenue increased to Rs 2,819.70 crore from Rs535.07 crore (+Rs 2,284.63 crore; 426.98%), while own non-tax revenue rose to Rs 1,210.32 crore from Rs 392.12 crore (+Rs 818.20 crore; 208.66%).

Arunachal Pradesh’ GST collection increased from Rs227.94 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 1,894.42 crore in 2023-24, reflecting a remarkable growth of 731%.

The annual budget has increased to Rs 39,842.23 crore in 2025-26 from Rs 12,533.63 crore in 2015-16 – an increase of Rs 27,308.60 crore, representing a growth of 217.88% over the decade.

Benefits of e-GRAS and e-GSK

To make citizen and business payments simpler and fully auditable, the state implemented the electronic government receipt accounting system (e-GRAS). First notified on 10.02.2021, e-GRAS was piloted with 14 departments and progressively extended across the government through 2024; it is mandated for all credit receipts from 01.01.2025.

Key benefits include: a single, 24×7 digital window for government receipts; automated challan generation and PFMS-ready accounting; faster reconciliation; and significant reduction in manual handling and delays.

To complement e-GRAS at the last-mile, the state has supported e-GSK (GST Suvidha Kendra) facilitation,so that small traders and remote-area taxpayers can access assisted services for registration and return filing. This handholding improves compliance, widens the base, and brings more small businesses onto digital rails, reinforcing the gains from e-GRAS.

SNA-SPARSH and treasury route

The state also reviewed fund flows under the single nodal agency (SNA) framework using the SPARSH platform, alongside the treasury route. Under SNA-SPARSH, the Government of India releases total Rs1,584.87 crore. Of this, Rs 1,098.46 crore has been electronically acknowledged (EA) by the Finance, Planning & Investment Department.

The way forward

The government will continue to: (i) expand and deepen e-GRAS usage across all credit heads, (ii) strengthen e-GSK facilitation to improve voluntary compliance, and (iii) tighten acknowledgement and draw-down cycles on both SNA-SPARSH and treasury route funds, so that project execution timelines are not impacted. These steps, together with the sustained growth in the state’s own tax and non-tax revenues, will further improve the pace, transparency, and efficiency of public spending.(CM’s PR Cell)