BOLUNG, 8 Sep: Agam Sirum and Ani Sirum were the winners in the veteran and the youth category, respectively, of the 41st Lune Football Cup Bolung, which concluded at the general ground here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Monday.

The runners-up in the veteran and youth categories of the tournament were Kangkeng Sirum and Ngarjing Sirum, respectively.

Apex Bank Roing Branch Manager Anisha Apum, BJP’s Dambuk Mandal president Bijoy Pertin, and Tezu PHED Division EE Onyok Yirang attended the closing function.

The tournament was organised by Arsang Sirum Bollung, in collaboration with Seed De-addiction & Correction Home, Bolung.