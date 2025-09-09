TEZU, 8 Sep: Lohit Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo called upon banks to strengthen their performance in priority sector lending instead of focusing only on profit.

Addressing a meeting of the District Consultative Committee here on Monday, the DC stressed the need for coordination between banks and government departments to ensure smooth implementation of welfare-linked schemes. Damo commended the improvement in the cash deposit ratio but advocated further efforts in critical areas.

The DC also underscored the importance of financial literacy campaigns to empower citizens and improve banking penetration in the district.

The meeting deliberated issues related to financial inclusion, implementation of government schemes, and other matters concerning the banking sector in the district.

Lead District Manager O Taboh gave a detailed presentation on the status of credit flow, financial inclusion initiatives, and key issues concerning the banking sector in the district.

During the meeting, it was decided that data and information related to the disbursal and sanctioning of subsidies would be regularly shared with the departments concerned to ensure greater transparency and accountability.