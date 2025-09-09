TAWANG, 8 Sep: A landmark wildlife survey conducted in Arunachal Pradesh has revealed a series of rare and significant discoveries, including the first-ever photographic evidence of the elusive Pallas’s cat in the state.

The survey also recorded the presence of five other wild cats – snow leopard, common leopard, clouded leopard, leopard cat, and marbled cat – above 4,200 metres, indicating the landscape’s unique wild cat diversity.

WWF-India conducted the survey in 2024, with guidance from local communities and with support from the state’s Forest Department, under its project ‘Reviving Trans-Himalayan Rangelands – ACommunity-led Vision for People and Nature’, which is funded by the UK Government through the Darwin Initiative.

The WWF-India team was led by Rohan Pandit, Taku Sai, Nisam Luxom and Pemba Tsering Romo, under the guidance of Rishi Kumar Sharma, head for science and conservation, Himalayas programme, WWF-India.

Between July and September 2024, WWF-India deployed 136 camera traps in 83 locations across 2,000 km² of rugged high-altitude rangelands

in West Kameng and Tawang districts, making it one of the most extensive wildlife monitoring exercises. The survey involved meticulous planning and days of trekking through remote, high-altitude areas, where extreme weather, rugged and steep terrain, logistical hurdles and limited accessibility made the field work challenging. The camera traps were kept active for over eight months, often in extreme weather and remote, difficult-to-access terrain. The participation and partnership with local guides and community members enabled the team to overcome these challenges.

The survey documented the highest elevation records for several species – common leopard (Panthera pardus) at 4,600 metres above mean sea level (msl), the clouded leopard (Neofelis nebulosa) at 4,650 msl, marbled cat (Pardofelis marmorata) at 4,326 msl, Himalayan wood owl (Strixnivicolum) at 4,194 msl, and grey-headed flying squirrel (Petauristacaniceps) at 4,506 msl. The elevation records documented for the common leopard, clouded leopard, marbled cat, Himalayan wood owl, and grey headed flying squirrel were the highest in India to date and may exceed previously known global elevation limits.

The record of Pallas’s cat, while slightly lower than the absolute global maximum (5,050 msl), remains highly significant. Globally listed as least concern on the IUCN Red List, this cold-adapted wild cat is one of the most elusive and rarely photographed, and therefore remains one of the least studied feline species. Its documentation in Arunachal significantly extends the known distribution of the species in the eastern Himalaya, adding to earlier confirmed records from Sikkim in India, Bhutan, and eastern Nepal.

In a rare behavioural observation, the camera traps documented a snow leopard and a common leopard scent-marking at the same location, offering fresh insight into how these big cats share fragile alpine habitats.

Notably, the survey also captured images of the Brokpa herding community and their livestock, underscoring centuries-old pastoral traditions that have enabled coexistence between people and wildlife in these high-altitude rangelands.

Taku Sai, senior project pfficer, WWF-India, said, “The findings of this survey are remarkable and the discovery of multiple wild cats at such extreme elevations opens exciting new opportunities for ecological research and conservation.”

Dr Rishi Kumar Sharma, head – science and conservation, Himalayas Programme, WWF-India said, “The discovery of Pallas’s cat in Arunachal Pradesh at nearly 5,000 metres is a powerful reminder of how little we still know about life in the high Himalayas. That a landscape can support snow leopards, clouded leopards, marbled cats, and now Pallas’s cat alongside vibrant pastoral traditions speaks to its extraordinary richness and resilience. These findings highlight why community-led conservation, grounded in science and local knowledge, is indispensable for securing the future of our fragile rangelands.”

PCCF and CWLW (Wildlife and Biodiversity) Ngilyang Tam said, “The discovery of Pallas’s cat in Arunachal Pradesh is a milestone for wildlife research in the eastern Himalayas. These findings reaffirm the state’s importance as a global biodiversity hotspot and highlight the need for continued investment in scientific monitoring and conservation. The survey is a unique effort undertaken through collaboration between the Forest Department, WWF-India, and local communities. The active participation of herders and villagers demonstrates that conservation, traditional knowledge, and their livelihoods can go hand in hand in protecting our fragile mountain ecosystems.”

This initiative builds on WWF-India’s broader conservation efforts in the western Arunachal landscape, which include snow leopard and red panda conservation, protection of high-altitude wetlands, and the pioneering community conserved area (CCA) model developed with Monpa communities since 2004. Together, these efforts showcase an integrated approach that safeguards fragile ecosystems while enhancing the resilience and livelihoods of local communities.