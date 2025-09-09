ITANAGAR, 8 Sep: Tai Nime, a social activist from Arunachal Pradesh, recently received the prestigious ‘Excellence in Social Impact and Community Development Award’ at a ceremony at Oxford during the World Leaders’ Summit for her contributions to the humanitarian sector.

Hosted by the Global Empire Events Limited and registered under Companies House, UK, the World Leaders’ Summit is a premier conference and award ceremony that brings together some of the most influential figures and leaders from around the globe.

Nime is the first person from Arunachal to be recognised for her social impact and community service on a global platform during the 14th World Leaders’ Summit, held in the United Kingdom on 31 August at Keble College, University of Oxford.

She was honoured with this award for her unwavering service to the underprivileged and needy sections of society, having donated half of her earnings to community development and humanitarian services over the past decade.

In her acceptance speech, Nime expressed her profound gratitude for the honour and reaffirmed her commitment to creating lasting change in society, as well as her determination to alleviate the sufferings of marginalised individuals.

She dedicated the award to her late father, Tai Kanu, who inspired her to engage in social work from a young age. Nime said, “Together as one Earth and one world, we can build a future based on compassion, love, service, and unity.”