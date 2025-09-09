ZIRO, 8 Sep: As part of the Cabinet Aapke Dwar programme of the state government, Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the Gyati Takka General Hospital (GTGH) and the office building of the hydropower development (Subansiri basin) superintending engineer here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday.

Further, the chief minister laid the foundation stones for several landmark projects, includingaccommodation facilities for government officers

and staff in all districts; multi-layer parking zone in Hapoli township; multipurpose convention hall at Abotani Club, Hapoli; artificial turf at Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium, Ziro; circuit house in Ziro; and improvement of district headquarters township road in Ziro. (DIPRO)