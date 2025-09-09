ITANAGAR, 8 Sep: The Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP) strongly condemned the arbitrary action taken by immigration authorities at the Delhi airport, preventing legal adviser to the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum, Bhanu Tatak, from boarding a flight to Dublin, Ireland, to attend a prestigious short course at the Dublin City University.

The party demanded that the government immediately withdraw the lookout circular issued against Tatak, and sought a written explanation for the arbitrary action taken against her.

“The lookout circular issued against Tatak, allegedly at the behest of the Arunachal Pradesh Police, is a blatant attempt to suppress her fundamental rights and stifle her voice against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project. This action is a clear example of the government’s growing intolerance towards dissenting voices and its misuse of power to silence critics,” the party stated.

Expressing solidarity with Tatak, the party called upon the academic community, civil society, and all concerned citizens to condemn the draconian measure. It also demanded that the rights of citizens to freedom of expression and movement be ensured.