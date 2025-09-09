Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, 8 Sep: The family members of late Bengia Ama Gora (22), along with scores of others, staged a protest outside the outpatient department of the TRIHMS here on Monday, seeking justice for the deceased.

The 22-year-old died in the TRIHMS last Saturday due to alleged medical negligence.

All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union women’s wing president Ponung Darang and it’s convener Techi Tannu, besides Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Dr Gyamar Tana and its vice president Mina Toko were also present at the protest.

TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini has constituted an eight-member internal committee, with Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Dukhum Raina as its chairman, to probe the alleged medical negligence.

Speaking to this daily, Dr Raina informed that all the necessary details have been acquired and all the doctors and nurses who performed the medical procedure on the deceased were called, and all the inputs are being recorded.

At the time of filing this report, the internal committee’s report was yet to be received by the TRIHMS director.

Dr Raina said that the hospital will provide full cooperation throughout the investigation.

After the internal committee’s report is submitted to the TRIHMS director, it is expected to be submitted to the police.

During the day, the health minister’s adviser Dr Mohesh Chai visited the hospital and took stock of the situation. He also held a meeting with the director and other officials of the TRIHMS.

Health Minister Biyuram Wahge is expected to visit the hospital and hold a meeting with the TRIHMS authorities on Tuesday. He is currently in Ziro for a Cabinet meeting.