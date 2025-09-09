ITANAGAR, 8 Sep: The Human Rights of Arunachal (HRA) has alleged irregularities in the Finance and Planning Department.

“It has come to my notice that several officials and employees, from the level of section officers to senior officers, are allegedly engaging in commission-based dealings while sanctioning and implementing schemes. Some political appointees, including OSDs and PROs, are also reportedly involved,” HRA chairman Kipa Kaha wrote in a letter to the chief minister.

He urged the chief minister to issue an order for immediate suspension of the commissioner, secretary, director, and

other officers/staff of the Finance and Planning Department and constitute a special investigation cell or a special investigation team to thoroughly investigate these allegations.

“If immediate action is not taken, we will be constrained to lodge an FIR and pursue the matter legally under the SIT/SIC framework,” the letter read.