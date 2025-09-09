ITANAGAR, 8 Sep: Chief Minister Pema Khandu launched Kiwi Mission 2025-2035, an ambitious 10-year programme aimed at making the frontier state synonymous with kiwi cultivation in the way Assam is associated with tea, officials said.

He formally launched the programme in Ziro in Lower Subansiri district on Sunday, in the presence of Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, and other Cabinet colleagues and MLAs.

Speaking at the programme, Khandu described the initiative as a bold step to empower farmers and position the state as a hub of high-quality organic produce.

The CM called the Kiwi Mission a “farming revolution that will redefine Arunachal Pradesh’ role in India’s agricultural map.”

“Arunachal Pradesh is underway with a bold vision to make our land synonymous with kiwi, just as tea is to Assam,” Khandu said in a post on X.

“The mission is about empowering our farmers, embracing sustainable practices, and putting Arunachal on the global map for high-quality organic produce,” he added.

Under the programme, model kiwi orchards will be established in 13 districts, with the fertile Ziro valley identified as the heart of this “farming revolution,” he said.

The state government is focusing on scientific practices, training and support systems to ensure that growers are not only able to expand cultivation but also meet international quality standards.

Khandu said the mission builds on the state’s natural advantage of a temperate climate, high-altitude valleys and fertile soils, which are ideal for kiwi cultivation.

After interacting with kiwi growers from several districts, he said in another post, “Their insights and experiences are driving our efforts to promote sustainable farming, innovation, and farmer welfare in Arunachal Pradesh.”

The launch also featured the ‘harvest of the month’ initiative, which celebrates outstanding farmers who exemplify innovation and sustainability.

Two farmers were honoured at the event, including Netan Dorjee Thungon of West Kameng who expanded his apple orchard from 300 to 1,200 plants, producing 20 metric tonnes annually and earning Rs 12 lakh with support from government schemes and sustainable practices.

Nani Sha of Papum Pare cultivated 2,800 avocado plants across 5.5 hectares, and from his first harvest earned Rs 4 lakh, focusing on premium varieties such as Hass and Ettinger.

“The ‘harvest of the month’ initiative highlights the dedication, innovation, and resilience of our farmers, driving sustainable agriculture and inspiring communities across Arunachal Pradesh,” the chief minister said.

Officials said the mission would also focus on organic certification, post-harvest management and export promotion to establish Arunachal’s kiwi as a global brand.

With growing domestic and international demand for exotic fruits, the government believes the crop could become the state’s signature produce. (PTI)