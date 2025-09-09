PASIGHAT, 8 Sep: Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng encouraged villagers to take up floriculture as an economic activity.

Addressing farmers during a training programme on scientific cultivation of commercial flowers at Bodak village in Mebo in East Siang district on Monday, Tayeng highlighted the potential of floriculture and its manifold benefits for farmers, entrepreneurs, and tourism.

The MLA, who has been instrumental in pushing forward the floral vision for Bodak through the ‘Pun:lek’ mission, along with District Horticulture Officer AR Ering, handed over brush cutters to local farmers under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture to support them with modern agricultural tools.

Sponsored under the central Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture, 2024-25, the event was organized by the district horticulture officer, and aimed at equipping beneficiaries with the knowledge and skills to tap into the profitable flower market and boost rural livelihood through floriculture.

The DHO highlighted the department’s initiatives to promote floriculture in the district.

Mebo Additional Commissioner Oyam Saring motivated the farmers to ensure successful implementation of government schemes.

Resource persons Dr Sunil Kumar and Dr Veluru Bhargav shared their expertise on cut flowers, loose flowers, and landscaping, providing valuable guidance to the participants.

PRI members, the GB and 50 local farmers benefitted from the training. (DIPRO)