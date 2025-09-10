NAHARLAGUN, 9 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Health Minister Biyuram Wahge “for his inefficiency in addressing and running the Health Department despite repeated reports of negligence at the TRIHMS from various corners for the past many years.”

The APYC staged an ‘Aakrosh dharna’ at the TRIHMS here, demanding justice for late Bengia Ama Gora, who lost her life in the TRIHMS allegedly due to medical negligence following a C-section operation.

Speaking during the dharna, APYC leader Tarh Johny demanded justice for the deceased’s family by fulfilling all the demands placed by the family.

The APYC’s other demands included establishment of a new general hospital in the ICR in memory of late Bengia Ama Gora; blanket ban on private clinics of all government doctors; and a swift and fair investigation into Gora’s death and exemplary punishment for those responsible for her death.

“If all demands are not addressed to the family members of late Bengia Ama Gora, the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress will stand in solidarity till justice is delivered,” it said in a release.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee vice president Mina Toko also demanded justice for the aggrieved family and action against the TRIHMS authorities.