[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, 9 Sep: Several hundred farmers of East Siang district and adjoining areas in north Assam, who mostly depend on rainwater for agricultural activities, have been affected by the deficit rainfall caused by a long dry spell during the monsoon season from May to July this year.

Sources in the district agriculture office (DAO) here informed that about 5,748-hectare area out of a total 15,137 hectare cropped area in East Siang district was affected by deficit rainfall this monsoon, which covers 38 percent of the cropped areas, including wet rice cultivation fields.

The DAO recorded 717.9 mm rainfall with 31 rain-days in the peak season, and it was said to be less than the annual average.

The ADOs serving under the district office also reported that out of the total 119 MIC (minor irrigation channels), 35 channels were found dry during the period.

The DAO compiled the field reports on the drought-affected sites last month and submitted them to the state director of agriculture for considering a contingency crop plan as part of mitigation policy.

As per office records, the farmers of the district last year gained around 42,140 mt paddy production in a 15,137-hectare cropped area (wet paddy cultivation), and the yield was @27.84 quintal per hectare area. But due to declining cultivation, they are estimating only 14,940 mt production @18 quintal per hectare area this harvest season.

On the other hand, the agriculture scientists working with different institutions in East Siang district have suggested to the state agriculture department to approve a contingency crop plan, including cultivation of cash crops, improved variety pulses and oil seeds for the affected farmers of the district for mitigating the situation.