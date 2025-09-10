ITANAGAR, 9 Sep: In line with the Civil Aviation Ministry’s initiative to create awareness about diverse career opportunities in the aviation sector, Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2 here hosted an aviation career guidance programme for Class 10 students on Tuesday.

The event was connected virtually through the Airports Authority of India headquarters and was facilitated by senior officials of Donyi Polo Airport, Hollongi, the principal of the school informed in a release.

The airport’s director, P Narendra, guided the students regarding various career prospects in the aviation sector, while other officials shared their expertise and motivated the students to pursue aviation with dedication and vision.

KV No 2 Principal Vinay Kumar stated that the programme was unique in providing firsthand knowledge from aviation specialists.

“Such guidance sessions are highly beneficial as they give students a clear understanding of the scope and opportunities in the aviation sector,” he added.

The aviation career guidance programme, launched in April this year by the civil aviation minister, aims to provide structured counselling sessions to school students across the country, the release said.