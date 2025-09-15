Editor,

I wish to draw the attention of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) towards the prevailing uncertainty surrounding the Arunachal Engineering Services Examination (AESE-2025), to be conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

The irregularities in the shortlisting process are by now well-known – premature departmental segregation, exclusion of eligible candidates, duplication of roll numbers, and violation of the 1:12 shortlisting ratio. These lapses compelled candidates to approach the Gauhati High Court, which rightly intervened and directed corrective steps.

It was commendable that the commission decided to include not only the petitioners but also other meritorious candidates who were unfairly excluded. However, despite this assurance, the revised list of eligible candidates has not yet been released. With the mains rescheduled for 28-29 September, candidates remain uncertain of their status, while those newly included have very little time left to prepare.

At this crucial juncture, the AAPSU must take proactive measures to safeguard the interests of the student community. By engaging with the commission and the state government, the AAPSU can press for timely publication of the corrected list and ensure adequate preparation time for all. Such an intervention would not only uphold the rights of present aspirants but also protect the integrity of future recruitment processes.

The youths of Arunachal deserve a recruitment process that is fair, transparent, and beyond reproach. The AAPSU’s timely intervention can help restore faith in our institutions and reinforce the principles of equal opportunity.

Hopeful candidate